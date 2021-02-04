Wayne County Mental Health awarded $4M

The Wayne County Department of Mental Health and Wayne Behavioral Health Network recently received a $4 million grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for the Wayne County Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion Initiative.

WBHN provides outpatient mental health and addiction treatment and support services to adults and children.

Funding will expand clinic services to those in need of mental health and/or addiction treatment and supports; hours for 24/7 access to services through the Wayne County Regional Open Access Center; services of the Center for Treatment Innovation Crisis Mobile Response Team; satellite school- and college campus-based treatment clinics; collaboration with law enforcement agencies in responding to behavioral health-related calls and providing telehealth screening assessments to officers on-scene; and medication-assisted treatment capacity to address the opioid addiction and overdose crisis in the community.

WBHN also will use the funding to continue community education and training in mental health first aid.

This award will allow the county to increase access to services and improve the quality of community mental and substance use disorder treatment services through the expansion of the WCBHC.

The grant program will provide access to treatment services including 24/7 crisis intervention services for individuals with serious mental illness or substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder; children and adolescents with serious emotional disturbance; and individuals with co-occurring mental and substance disorders.

“The announcement of the SAMHSA award couldn’t come at a better time in light of the struggles being felt from the COVID-related stresses and emotional fall out that individuals in our community are trying to cope with, along with the rising numbers of opioid-related overdoses and deaths,” said James Haitz, director of community mental health services. “This award will provide the necessary funding to allow us to make a significant impact and help the people in our community who are struggling with addiction and mental health problems, including those who are suffering from an opioid addiction, and to also help those family members and close friends who are suffering right along with their loved ones as they try to cope with the impacts of these problems on their families.”

WBHN’s main clinics, Regional Open Access Center and CTI programs are located in Lyons. The agency also operates 31 school-based satellite mental health clinics.

Anyone dealing with an addiction or mental health problem can call WBHN at 315-946-5722, or the Regional Open Access Center at 833-929-6326 and 315-946-5750. The toll-free NYS Project Hope Line is available 24/7 at 844-863-9314.