From the Historian: A performance at the Academy

Linda Braun

On a cool fall afternoon in October, toe-tapping music filled the air at the Macedon Academy Auditorium.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, Kathy and Denny Brunner, otherwise known as Heartstrings, provided wonderful old-time music to a small but enthusiastic group of people.

The 167-year-old Academy has a stage on the second floor. The large room and high ceilings allow for excellent acoustics. Kathy and Denny provided a little history on the songs they played. The songs ranged from familiar jigs to “Tennessee Waltz.”

The weather did not cooperate with our original plan to have a “performance on the porch,” but enjoying a local Sunday afternoon concert on our stage made up for it.

The Macedon Historical Society has been working hard to restore our buildings, the Academy and the former Grange, both located in Macedon Center. Our mission is to promote and encourage historical research and preservation regarding the community of Macedon, and to disseminate that information. Our Academy is the perfect place for concerts and theatrical performances. It is the Macedon Historical Society’s hope that we can hold many more performances.

We meet at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Starting in November, we will be meeting at the Macedon Town Hall, Aldrich Room. We are located at 1185 Macedon Center Road in Macedon Center.

Check out our website at macedonhistoricalsociety.org, on Facebook at Macedon NY History, email at macedon_historical_society@outlook.com or regular mail at P.O. Box 303, Macedon, New York, 14502.

Linda Braun is historian for the town of Macedon.