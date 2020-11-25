Calendars highlighting former Newark businesses

The Newark-Arcadia Historical Society's 2021 calendars are available starting Dec. 4. This year's theme is "Gone, But Not Forgotten.”

The calendars feature 13 images of buildings and businesses lost to history, including the Capitol Theatre, Newark Diner, Woolworth’s, Freddie’s Tastee-Freez and Jackson & Perkins Rose Gardens.

Calendars can be purchased at the Newark-Arcadia Museum, 120 High St., from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment, and Grind On Coffee, 212 S. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays-Saturdays.

Mail orders are accepted and sent the same day. Shipping costs $3 for up to four calendars. All proceeds benefit the Historical Society and Museum.

Call 315-331-6409, email arcadiahistory@gmail.com or visit newarkarcadiamuseum.org for information.