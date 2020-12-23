Donation supports renovations at Heritage Square

The Town of Ontario Historical and Landmark Preservation Society recently received a $225 gift from the Ontario Community Chest to apply toward a new stove for the kitchen at Heritage Square Museum.

While the Museum has been closed this year, the Society’s board of directors decided to renovate the kitchen in the Exhibit Barn, which is used during the many events at Heritage Square.

The Society is planning events for 2021 and looks forward to opening Heritage Square Museum, 7147 Ontario Center Road, to the public again when permitted. Visit heritagesquaremuseum.org for information.