Ontario Historical Society to hold spring barn sale

COURTESY OF THE TOWN OF ONTARIO HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The town of Ontario Historical Society will hold its spring barn sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 20-21 and 9 a.m. to noon May 22 at the Heritage Square Museum, 7147 Ontario Center Road.

Available items include antiques, collectibles, household, tools, furniture, books, records, jewelry, linens and dishes. Books and furniture will be in the Train Station. The $3 bag sale will run May 22.

Masks are required and occupancy may be restricted due to social distancing rules. All profits will benefit the maintenance and preservation of Heritage Square Museum.