Column: Macedon Historical Society celebrates Community Chats

Linda Braun

Special to Messenger Post Media

The Macedon Historical Society has started a program to celebrate the history of our community through discussion. We are calling it Community Chats. Our first event began with Vice President Dave Taber.

Many of us remember Palmyra-Macedon social studies teacher Mr. Dave Taber fondly. On the afternoon of April 23, Mr. Taber continued to educate our community at the Macedon Academy in Macedon Center. He shared a slide presentation on the history of Macedon. It included insights into residents, houses, business, churches and the Canal, among other things. A video copy of the presentation is on our Facebook site at Macedon NY History.

Following the presentation, we held an open house with a focus on the research articles written by students of Mr. Taber. For years, he required his students to interview local residents and write reports. Topics ranged from district school houses to local business and the Erie Canal, among many others.

The Macedon Historical Society maintains two buildings in Macedon Center. The MHS has an ambitious schedule for this year with exhibits, Community Chats and open houses. We invite all members of our community to check us out.

We will continue our Performance on the Porch prior to our open houses. Mark your calendars for upcoming events. All events will be at the Macedon Academy, 1185 state Route 31F, unless noted.

Community Chat with the Lawrence/Allen Family: 6 p.m. June 8.

Flag Day: 1 p.m. June 13. Sons of the American Legion and Towpath Volunteers. Please note that Post 494 on Main Street in Macedon will be collecting old flags for “retirement.”

Laurie Leenhouts open house: 2 to 4 p.m. June 27.

If you are interested in becoming part of or supporting the Macedon Historical Society, please feel free to contact us at P.O. Box 303, Macedon, New York, 14502; macedonacademy@gmail.com; or macedonhistoricalsociety.org. We are a 501(c)(3) if you wish to make a tax-deductible donation. Thank you for your support!

Linda Braun is secretary for the Macedon Historical Society.