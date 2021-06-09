Macedon Historical Society: Community Chat with Bruce Chapman

Linda Braun

The Macedon Historical Society continued our Community Chat series to celebrate the history of Macedon.

On May 11, Joseph Mazza invited us to his home in the former Universalist Church at 7 Center St. It was a wonderful opportunity to see the improvements he has made to this historic building and to listen to Bruce Chapman share the history of his family’s business, the J.D. Chapman Agency.

Mr. Chapman discussed the business that his father began in 1958. Now, they are in the third generation of family in the business. Their motto is “Where professional service and peace of mind go hand-in-hand.” It was created by Bruce’s mother, a former English teacher.

The J.D. Chapman Agency Inc. has been in two locations on Main Street. In 1969, they moved to 96 Main St., the former Masonic Temple building. In 1987, Bruce’s parents retired and the Marvin Agency was purchased at 66 Main St. After a while, that building was torn down and the current building was built. The business continues to grow with an additional location established in Canandaigua. They employ several employees and are an asset to our region and community.

A special thanks to Mr. Chapman for sharing his story with us through this Community Chat. If you wish to see the presentation, check out the link on our Facebook page at Macedon NY History.

Flag Day: 1 p.m. June 13. Sons of the American Legion and Towpath Volunteers. Please note that Post 494 on Main Street in Macedon will be collecting old flags for “retirement.”

Laurie Leenhouts Open House: 2 to 4 p.m. June 27.

If you are interested in become part, or supporting the Macedon Historical Society, please feel free to contact us at P.O. Box 303, Macedon, New York, 14502; macedonacademy@gmail.com; or macedonhistoricalsociety.org. We are a 501(c)(3) if you wish to make a tax-deductible donation. Thank you for your support!

Linda Braun is secretary for the Macedon Historical Society.