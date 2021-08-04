Local historian to speak at Outdoor History Night

COURTESY OF NEWARK-ARCADIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Newark historian John Zornow will speak at the fourth annual Outdoor History Night at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 in T. Spencer Knight Canal Park, 199 Van Buren St.

Zornow, a columnist for the Times of Wayne County, will present “The Best Town on the Line.” He is past president of the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society, writes for the newsletter and serves as a museum docent.

Refreshments will be served. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. The rain date will be Aug. 26. Call 315-331-6409, email arcadiahistory@gmail.com or visit newarkarcadiamuseum.org for information.