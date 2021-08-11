From the Historian: Locks in Macedon, old and new

Linda Braun

Perhaps you’ve noticed that Macedon boasts a special place called the Butterfly Trail? The western end of the peninsula by Lock 30 boasts one of the only sites where you can actually see the three canals built in New York state: the original Erie Canal, the Enlarged Erie Canal and the current Erie Canal, formerly known as the Barge Canal. A site that has been designated as “accessible to all,” the Butterfly Trail is a place where you can stroll along while admiring the local waterways, vegetation, birds and, of course, butterflies! One section also is home to one of the only “Storybook Trails” that can be found on the Erie Canal. Visit trailworks.org/butterfly-nature-trail for information.

The Erie Canal played an important role in the development of New York state. On July 4, 1817, construction began in Rome. The goal was to provide easier access to the interior of New York. Under the leadership of Gov. DeWitt Clinton, the canal was often referred to as Clinton’s Ditch. The canal was officially completed in 1825, linking the Hudson River to Lake Erie. A ceremony was held following its completion, where Gov. Clinton and others boarded the Seneca Chief in Buffalo. Carrying a keg of water from Lake Erie, they traveled the length of the canal to New York City and emptied the water into the Atlantic Ocean. This was called “Marriage of the Waters.”

The website eriecanal.org informs us that the canal was 363 miles long and included 18 aqueducts to carry the canal over ravines and rivers, and 83 locks, with a rise of 568 feet from the Hudson River to Lake Erie. It was 4 feet deep and 40 feet wide, and floated boats carrying 30 tons of freight. A 10-foot-wide towpath was built along the bank of the canal for the horses and/or mules that pulled the boats and their driver, often a young boy (sometimes referred to as a "hoggee,” for the commands given to the horses or mules: "Ho" for stop and "Gee" for go).

Growth and demand for the canal accelerated quickly. In order to keep up with this demand, the canal was enlarged. Known as the Enlarged Erie Canal, it was 350 miles long. The depth was increased from 4 feet to 7, while the width went from 40 feet wide to 70 feet wide!

The canal in Macedon was a busy place! Due to the increased traffic, when the canal was enlarged, Macedon was the recipient of not one but two double locks! These locks were numbered 60, Lower Macedon Lock, and 61, Upper Macedon Lock.

Lock 60 was built in 1841 as a single chamber lock with a 10-foot lift. This lock was doubled in 1874 with the north chamber lengthened at the eastern end in 1888. The towpath was on the south side of the canal. It was in use until 1914 when the current Lock 30 was built. A double lock is unique in that it allowed for two-way traffic. The construction of the new locks was so good that to this day, evidence of the quality of the workmanship is still visible.

Lock 60 holds a special place in Macedon. Through the efforts of the Macedon Trails Committee and many volunteers, led by Bill Rider, Lock 60 was uncovered. The following website will provide a more in depth look at this site: eriecanalway.org/find-resources/case-studies/enlarged-erie-lock-60.

Perhaps you’ve noticed the spillway on the east side of Route 350, just north of Route 31 in Macedon? The ABX Corporation, formerly the site of Berry Global/Pactiv and Mobil Plastics, had a covered bridge blocking the view of Lock 61. With the removal of that bridge last year, the double lock is now visible! You can see the wheels and gears used to open and shut the valves. You can see the stonework completed to create this east- and west-going double lock. Research is currently being done on this lock with the hopes of obtaining a historic marker for it. If you know anything about it, please email historian@macedontown.net.

The old locks can be dangerous. Please use caution if you explore them and follow posted rules.

Linda Braun is the Macedon town historian and secretary of the Macedon Historical Society.