Wayne History Museum honors late director with memorial garden

COURTESY OF THE WAYNE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Wayne County Historical Society planted a memorial garden at the Museum of Wayne County History in honor of Larry Ann Evans, former executive director.

The board of directors and community members broke ground and planted lilac bushes around a memorial bench on the south lawn of the Lyons museum. Community members contributed to the Society’s “Lilacs for Larry Ann” campaign by sending donations toward purchasing the bushes and bench.

Evans’ friends gathered and shared their memories with the late director.

“I’m sure Larry Ann would enjoy this place,” board member Bill Gavitt said. “[She would] come out and have a nice glass of wine, or a bottle of wine.”

Kathleen Marshall, president of the WCHS board, ended the ceremony with the garden’s future plans.

“This is, of course, just the beginning,” she said. “We’re going to plant a few more ... but, when we’re done, it’ll be a beautiful memory. May Larry Ann rest in peace.”

Call 315-946-4943, email info@waynehistory.org or visit waynehistory.org for museum news and updates.