Family Promise announces volunteer trainings

Family Promise of Wayne County will hold training sessions for volunteers from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 17 via Zoom and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St., Lyons.

This network of congregations and organizations brings community resources together to help homeless families regain their housing, independence and dignity.

FPWC provides families with a temporary home while helping them secure long-term, sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are available.

Call 585-233-8394 or email groberts.familypromise@gmail.com to register for a session.