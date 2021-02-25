Newark named a Clean Energy Community

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority recently designated the village of Newark as a Clean Energy Community, recognizing its leadership in reducing energy use, cutting costs and driving clean energy locally.

This phase of the Clean Energy Communities Initiative supports and recognizes local government leaders across the state by providing grants to eligible municipalities to implement energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable development projects in their communities.

“We are pleased that the village has been designated as a Clean Energy Community,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “This designation helps our community in its long-term vision for revitalization. The Village Board is committed to working toward the goal of completing other high-impact clean energy projects and seeking additional funding from this program.”

The village completed four high-impact clean energy actions identified by NYSERDA: adopted a policy to report the energy use of the village’s municipal buildings, converted street lights to energy-efficient LED technology, streamlined the approvals process for solar permits and trained compliance officers in energy code best practices.

“Congratulations to the village of Newark on its designation and for establishing a strong foundation for a clean energy future that will help deliver long-term energy savings while shrinking their carbon footprint,” said Doreen Harris, NYSERDA acting president and CEO. “New York state is providing communities with multiple resources and tools to help them meet our climate and clean energy goals, and we’re proud to have the village join us in this effort.”

Communities that complete at least four high-impact actions identified by NYSERDA are designated Clean Energy Communities and eligible for a $5,000 Designation Grant.

Other grant opportunities include action grants of up to $50,000 for adopting the NYStretch Energy Code, or $60,000 for undertaking one or more clean energy community campaigns; a point-based grant system where communities become eligible for larger grant amounts; and grants where a disadvantaged community may be eligible for an additional $10,000 bonus grant on a grant of $20,000 or more.

Eligible city, town, village and county governments may apply for grants on a rolling basis until Dec. 31, 2025, or until funds are exhausted. Funds are provided through the Clean Energy Fund and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

CEC coordinators are available to help communities develop and prioritize clean energy goals, access resources such as guidance documents and case studies, and take advantage of available funding and technical assistance opportunities.