Newark awarded funds through Main Street program

The village of Newark is receiving a $336,834 award through the New York Main Street grant program.

This program makes resources available to assist communities with Main Street and downtown revitalization efforts by providing funds to stimulate reinvestment in mixed-use — commercial, civic, residential — buildings in the downtown retail district.

“Receiving this grant helps the village of Newark continue to move forward with downtown revitalization,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “I am excited to see the results and grateful to the building owners who are willing to invest their own money to receive part of this grant.”

The award will be used to renovate facades, install energy-efficient appliances, upgrade the facilities in Central Park and provide code-compliant features.

“This is a great way to harness and enhance the deep-seated history of the village of Newark,” said Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130th District. “With this funding, the village will be able to better reflect the vibrancy and livelihood of our historic region, from the Erie Canal to the Main Street shops and businesses. It is great to see state funds flowing back into our community.”

The NYMS program is administered by the Office of Community Renewal, under the direction of the Housing Trust Fund Corporation.

"This grant funding will help the village of Newark build on its efforts to revitalize downtown,” said state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54th District. “Great progress has been made over the past several years and this important investment will help build on the hard work of local businesses and the village. Downtowns are the heart of our community and a source of pride for all of us. Thank you to Mayor Taylor and the Village Board for [their] leadership in making this project a reality.”