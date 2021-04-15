Newark’s Community Pride Day slated for May 22

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The village of Newark’s 15th annual Community Pride Day is scheduled for May 22.

This year’s theme is once again “Color Our Community with Pride.” Volunteers are needed to help beautify the community by planting flowers, pulling weeds and cleaning up litter. Call 315-226-8105 for information.

Community volunteers will receive their assignments in the parking lot on the south side of T. Spencer Knight Park, 199 Van Buren St., east of Pontillo’s in the municipal parking lot on state Route 31.

The village cleanup and flower planting will take place between 10 a.m. and noon. Work crews will clean the canal banks, parks, canal trails, area around old locks 58 and 59, parking lots, village streets and wherever debris removal is necessary. Volunteers will plant flowers around the village in designated areas.

Community Pride Day will include a villagewide floral planting effort. Residents, schools and village businesses are invited to clean up trash and plant flowers around their homes and business storefronts this spring.

Builder’s Bargain Outlet, 6592 state Route 31, will offer 10% off any exterior product purchased from May 15 to June 15. Plassche Lumber & Plywood Inc., 1551 state Route 88, will offer 20% off all house paint and painting accessories on May 17-31. Q’s Landscape Enterprises Inc., 1442 Welcher Road, will provide a free six-pack of 2.6 fluid ounce synthetic 50:1 mixture with purchase of any Stihl gas powered equipment on May 17-June 2. Secor Home and Hardware Center, 800 W. Miller St., will offer paint, lawn and garden, and plant specials.

A $200 prize will go to the most colorful business exterior and $200 will be awarded to the most colorful front yard. Call 315-226-8105 to enter the contest. Registration is required by 1 p.m. May 19 and judging will take place on May 24.