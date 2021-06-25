Family Promise awarded $116K in funding

COURTESY OF FAMILY PROMISE OF WAYNE COUNTY

Family Promise of Wayne County, a nonprofit organization that helps children and their families experiencing homelessness achieve sustainable housing, recently received a $116,000 grant from the Greater Rochester Health Foundation.

The grant, which will be applied over a two-year period, is to support a new homelessness prevention and diversion program, Roof Over Their Head. ROTH is the result of data that show it is more economical to help keep a struggling family in their current living situation than to help them achieve sustainable housing once they lose their home.

“Rent assistance, landlord mediation and transportation assistance are just a few of the prevention and diversion tools that will be possible because of the generosity of the Greater Rochester Health Foundation, and we are so grateful”, said Kathryn Woodlock, president of the FPWC board of trustees. “We would much rather help keep a family in their home than help find them new housing once they’ve lost one.”