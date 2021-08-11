Family Promise to hold volunteer training session

COURTESY OF FAMILY PROMISE OF WAYNE COUNTY

Family Promise of Wayne County needs volunteers to help in its mission of aiding local families and their children in need of stable housing.

A volunteer training session will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St., Lyons.

FPWC is a network of local congregations and organizations that brings community resources together to help homeless families with children. It provides these families with a temporary home while helping them secure long term, self-sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are available.

Call 585-233-8394 or email groberts.familypromise@gmail.com to register.