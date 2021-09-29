Funds secured for Walworth-Seely Library

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The state Education Department has awarded $189,000 to Walworth-Seely Public Library to upgrade its library expansion, including installation of a new HVAC system, a new book drop container and an interactive early literacy wall.

This grant is part of the $14 million in capital improvement projects being awarded to 135 public libraries and systems across the state.

“These funds will certainly help expand the library so that it might continue to serve our community in the most effective way possible,” said Assembly Member Brian Manktelow, R-130th District. “I look forward to seeing the finished product of these improvements and upgrades being made.”