Victim Resource Center joins national domestic violence campaign

COURTESY OF VICTIM RESOURCE CENTER OF THE FINGER LAKES

The Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes in Newark is partnering with the National Network to End Domestic Violence and coalitions across the U.S. to start a conversation about domestic violence and how everyone can contribute to changing the narrative on this topic.

This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence. Throughout October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the VRC will share content on its social media channels to help raise awareness and educate the public on the dynamics of domestic violence. A week of action is planned for Oct. 18-24.

Free and confidential help is available for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Those seeking help can call the VRC’s 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 800-456-1172, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at thehotline.org or 800-799-7233.