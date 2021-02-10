Ontario Democrats seeking election candidates

Members of the Ontario Town Democratic Committee launched the 2021 town election season.

The candidate selection process is underway with revised election calendars and deadlines due to the pandemic.

Local residents interested in seeking election to public office this November can contact Chairman Jim Switzer by emailing jeswit@rochester.rr.com or calling/texting 585-750-2277. Elected offices that will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot are town and county supervisor (two-year term), two seats on the town board (four-year terms) and town justice (four-year term).

Candidate interviews and scheduling of party nominating caucuses will start next month. Volunteers are needed to collect signatures, register new voters, plan fundraisers and help with “Get Out the Vote” campaign efforts.

New residents or anyone who had a change in name or address are encouraged to submit voter registration forms to the Wayne County Board of Elections. Forms are available on the webpages for the state and county boards of election, or from the local Democratic committee.