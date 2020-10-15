Local libraries receive construction awards

Palmyra Community Library, Walworth-Seely Public Library and Wolcott Public Library recently received construction awards from the state Assembly.

Palmyra Library received $11,471 to replace the roof on the historic Garlock Building, and $3,306 went to Wolcott Library to replace fixtures with high-efficiency LED lamps and ballasts. Walworth-Seely Library received $264,108 to expand the 3,019 square foot facility and add community spaces, staff areas and storage.

Funding is supported by a $34 million capital fund appropriation in the 2019-20 state budget.