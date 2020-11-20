Federal funds announced for Wayne CAP

U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-24th District, recently announced $1,937,185 in federal funds for the Wayne County Action Program Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to providing education, nutrition and health services to local individuals, children and families in need.

These funds are available through the Head Start and Early Head Start programs, and administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. These programs promote the development and school readiness of infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children from low-income families.

“Funds from Head Start are used to promote early education development for young children from families with modest incomes, ensuring these children are prepared for elementary school,” Katko said. “I’m confident this award will have a significant impact on the lives of countless children in Wayne County.”