Newark named a finalist in Downtown Revitalization Initiative contest

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The village of Newark has advanced as a finalist to the next round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a statewide competition in which communities compete to receive up to $20 million in state funding for local development.

The village submitted its application, “Moving Newark Forward,” in September and was notified by Empire State Development that it was a finalist for the Finger Lakes region. Newark made a formal presentation to the selection committee and the winner will be announced later this year.

Each applicant must show the community’s preparedness to implement projects and an administrative capacity to see them through to completion. They must demonstrate the community’s vision, goals and strategies to implement a variety of projects that will generate local development, generate employment and strengthen the economy.

The village’s submission outlined the historic Erie Canal in the heart of downtown while identifying several aspects of recent infrastructure investment including the reconstruction of South Main Street, major upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and a new WTP design, all made possible through grant awards. The application also highlighted the completion of the IEC Electronics expansion project, as well as other recent job creation and investment announcements.

“The village of Newark hopes to keep the momentum going, but needs DRI funding for the downtown area to become a magnet for redevelopment,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “There are developers that have shown interest in investing in downtown and I am confident that receiving the DRI award would move them to action.

“This application, as well as the process as a whole, represents a great deal of hard work by our dedicated staff and community volunteers for which I am so very appreciative. It’s more than an application — it’s a plan for long-term economic sustainability for the village of Newark and the surrounding region.”