AT&T boosts local network speeds, coverage

AT&T recently added a new cell site serving the Ontario and Walworth areas south of Ontario Center to enhance 4G LTE coverage and give residents faster, more reliable service.

These upgrades will benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet, a communications platform that provides 24-hour access to priority and preemption across voice and date.

“We consistently work to provide better coverage for the community and its first responders,” said Amy Kramer, president, AT&T New York. “We’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.”

These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. In an emergency, this band can be cleared and locked for FirstNet subscribers. AT&T customers can enjoy the band’s added coverage and capacity when not in use by subscribers.