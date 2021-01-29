Letter: Remembering Essie Barnes

MPNnow

The Lyons and Wayne County community lost an exemplary citizen with the recent passing of Essie Barnes. Essie was an amazing woman who dedicated her life to serving others. It was my honor to recognize Essie as a 2020 Woman of Distinction in the 54th Senate District. Last fall, she welcomed me into her home to present her award and recognize her extraordinary contributions to her neighbors and community.

Essie’s obituary said, “In 1944, Essie and her husband, David moved from Florida to Lyons, New York, in search of better opportunities for their family.” I was struck by that line, because Essie then spent the rest of her life creating opportunities for others, especially children and youth.

Essie was a longtime active member of Lyons United Methodist Church and board member of the Lyons Community Center. She was dedicated to the Special Olympics, and was a teacher and mentor to young people.

Essie’s life serves as an inspiration to me, and to others touched by her life’s story and helped by her efforts. My prayers are with Essie’s family. May they find peace in knowing that Essie made a lasting difference in her community and in the lives of her fellow citizens

State Sen. Pam Helming

R-54th District