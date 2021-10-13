From the Sheriff: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Sheriff Barry Virts

What is domestic violence? Domestic violence is one person’s use of a variety of tactics to control another person in an intimate relationship. Does your partner hit, punch, slap, kick, shove or bite you? Threaten to hurt you or your children? Abuse or threaten to harm pets? Have sudden outbursts of anger or rage? Become jealous without reason? Isolate you from family or friends? Prevent you from going where you want, when you want? Interfere with your job or going to school? Destroy personal property? Deny you access to bank accounts, credit cards or car? Control all finances? Force you to have sex or do things that make you uncomfortable? Insult you or call you names? Follow you or spy on you? Humiliate you in front of others? If you answered yes to one or more of the above, you might be abused.

You are not alone. Call 911 for help and assistance. You can also contact the Victims Resource Center in Newark for help, assistance and advocacy at 315-331-1171. I will also be partnering with District Attorney Michael Calarco, Chairman Kenneth Miller and the Wayne County Board of Supervisors to bring awareness to domestic violence by presenting a proclamation at the Oct. 19 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Purple is the symbolic color for domestic violence awareness and, historically, the battered women’s movement. Wear purple on Thursday, Oct. 21 to help generate discussion and awareness, and recognize the victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Statistical Information: In August 2021, 44 males and one female were committed to the Jail Facility. There were 51 transports, 5,337 inmate meals served and $22,398.53 collected from 10 inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked 1,296 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and food service. The Jail Facility boarded 11 inmates from the Cayuga County, Ontario County and Seneca County Sheriff’s offices, and secured 20 parole violators.

Court security officers cleared 1,602 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing one weapon and 28 other contraband items similar to TSA airport security (firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.).

Deputies traveled 110,785 miles on patrol, investigating 56 motor vehicle collisions in which seven people were injured, 50 crash investigations, seven missing persons, 21 animal complaints, 1,191 miscellaneous complaints, 343 minor crimes, eight major crimes, six fire investigations and 563 other complaints. Deputies issued 254 traffic tickets, six DWIs and made 94 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests, plus 37 mental health arrests.

The Civil Office processed 54 legal papers and 92 Family Court orders, handled five evictions, received $121,000.06 and paid out $118,186.99 to creditors. This month, $9,991.43 was remitted to the County Treasurer’s Office for the general fund.

STOP-DWI Report: Wayne County Law Enforcement charged 14 people with DWI in the month of August: six by the Sheriff’s Office and eight by New York State Police. Please drink responsibly!

Schools and Training: Sgt. Joseph Hendler instructed at the Seneca County Corrections Academy in Seneca County. Sgt. Investigators Zachary Aunkst and Andrew Hares attended the Post Blast Investigations School in Montour Falls. Sgt. Investigator Matthew Carr attended the Child Passenger Safety Tech Conference in Saratoga Springs. Deputy Thomas Munzert attended the SWAT Operator Selection Course in Jamesville. Deputies Thomas Radka, Travis Dunn and Mason Craine attended the Instructor Development Course in Rochester. Dive Master Brian Pitt assisted Seneca County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team at Seneca Lake. Deputy/SRO Robert Mansell attended a Sniper Observer Course in Rush. Sgt. Investigator Zachary Aunkst attended a Fire Investigation Training in Montour Falls. Deputy Travis Dunn attended a DRE Recertification Course in Canandaigua. Lt. James Miller and Chief Deputy Rob Milby attended the New York State Sheriffs’ Association Jail Administrator’s Training Conference in Saratoga Springs. Sgt. Investigator Andrew Hares attended a Homicide Seminar in Albany. Sgt. Investigators Caley Gaziano and Brian Pitt attended the Basic Photography course in Canandaigua. Deputy Thomas Radka attended a Physical Fitness Instructor Course in Rochester and Deputy Brian Larkin attended a Courtroom Training for DRE in Albany.

Service Recognitions: Correction Officer Chad Christler completed 10 years of service and Correction Officer Lena Wilson completed 15 years of service to the Sheriff’s Office. I salute Chad and Lena for their service!

Search Wayne County NY Sheriff to download the mobile app onto your smartphone or tablet. It is available free of charge from the iTunes and Google Play (Android) app stores. The new app will help Wayne County citizens stay tuned to important information from the Sheriff’s Office. After downloading the app onto your smartphone, you can receive alerts, news and resources.

If you see something, say something. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity. Social media is used to inform you of events and arrests that would be released to the media, but timelier to keep you informed. Social media sites are not used as an official communication tool. Concerns and inquiries should be directed to me by calling 315-946-5797, by emailing bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us or mailing Sheriff Barry Virts, 7376 state Route 31, Suite 1000, Lyons, NY 14489. If you have a complaint that is an emergency or time sensitive, call 911 to have law enforcement respond immediately.

Visit us at our social media sites, Facebook page “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” Twitter accounts @SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff and waynecosheriff.org.

Please contact me at 315-946-5797 or at bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us with any questions or concerns you may have.

Barry Virts is Wayne County sheriff.