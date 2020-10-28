From the Sheriff: Community engagement information sharing, part 8

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Wayne County government will be working to address Executive Order No. 203 – New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative through community engagement, planning, listening and learning, and with public comments.

The use of force for punitive or retaliatory reasons is contrary to the Sheriff’s Office mission statement, general orders, rules and regulations, and DCJS accreditation standards.

The Sheriff’s Office never has and does not have formal or informal quotas for summonses, tickets or arrests.

Shooting at moving vehicles is prohibited by general orders and accreditation standards unless the vehicle is used as a deadly instrument toward another person.

The Sheriff’s Office has an emergency response team similar to a SWAT Team. The presence of a highly trained, highly skilled police tactical unit has shown to substantially reduce the risk of injury or loss of life to citizens, police officers and suspects, and recognizing that a well-managed "team" response to critical incidents usually results in successful resolution of critical incidents.

Critical incidents are high-risk, unconventional situations and can include the following:

Hostage situations: The holding of any person/persons against his/her will by force or threat, which is expressed or implied, by a hostile, armed or threatening individual.

Barricade situations: The standoff created by a hostile, armed or threatening individual in any location, who is reasonably believed to be a threat to commit serious bodily harm or death to hostages, officers or others in the community, and who is in a stronghold position, whether that position, whether that position is fortified or not.

Sniper situations: The firing upon citizens and/or police by an armed suspect, whether stationary or not.

Apprehension: The arrest or securing of a hostile, armed or threatening individual.

Warrant service: The execution of search or arrest warrants where there is a likelihood of a hostile or armed individual.