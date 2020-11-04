From the Sheriff: Community engagement sharing, parts 9-11

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Wayne County government will be working to address Executive Order No. 203 — New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative through community engagement, planning, listening and learning, and with public comments.

Part Nine

Deputy sheriffs are trained in less lethal weaponry. Tasers, pepper spray, bean bag rounds, batons and handcuffs are used in the continuum of force and as an alternative to deadly physical force. Deputy sheriffs train annually in the appropriate use of force as stated in Article 35 of the New York State Penal Law.

Any physical force or less lethal weaponry can still cause injury and/or death to an individual’s increased actions of resistances.

The use of tasers and/or the perceived use of tasers have increased the compliance of out-of-control and resisting individuals, reduced injury to individuals, reduced the charging of resisting arrest, and reduced injuries to deputy sheriffs.

The use of less lethal force will be consistent with the Sheriff’s Office training and use of force continuum. The fact that a deputy sheriff is justified in using deadly physical force or less lethal force does not relieve the deputy sheriff from the duty to act with due regard for the safety of all persons, nor will such provisions protect a deputy sheriff from the consequences of their reckless disregard for the safety of others.

Part 10

Sheriff's Office members take the initiative to effectively communicate with individuals with limited english proficiency, and provide these individuals with timely and meaningful access to all Sheriff's Office services and benefits.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is committed to identifying and recruiting members who are proficient and/or fluent in oral and written ability in a language other than English, preferably Spanish. When vacancies occur, WCSO shall consider such language ability as a factor in the hiring process.

Part 11

The Sheriff’s Office, along with the chairman of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, will host two public forums to talk about community perceptions on policing and engage in a discussion on police oversight and police reform.

These public forums will be held at the Wayne County Courthouse, 26 Church St., Lyons, in the Supervisors Chambers on the second floor at 9 a.m. Nov. 14 and 7 p.m. Nov. 18.

The Sheriff’s Office intends to conduct these meetings with the public present to review current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices; develop a plan to improve such deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices for the purposes of addressing the particular needs of the communities served by the Sheriff’s Office; promote community engagement to foster trust, fairness and legitimacy; and address any racial bias and disproportionate policing of communities of color.

Wayne County is looking for input from residents on this very important matter.