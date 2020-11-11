From the Sheriff: Remember these laws for hunting season

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts

Thank you to the Walworth, Fairville and Rose fire departments for hosting the K-9 Fundraiser Steak Roast on Saturday, Sept. 26. The funds raised will be used to offset the purchase of new canines, training and protective equipment.

It is hunting season, so here is some information on the do’s and don’ts.

It is illegal to discharge a firearm so that the load passes over any part of a public highway; is within 500 feet of any school, playground or an occupied factory or church; and/or within 500 feet of a dwelling, farm building or structure in occupation or use unless you own it, lease it, are an immediate member of the family, an employee or have the owner's consent.

You may hunt waterfowl over water within 500 feet of a dwelling or public structures as long as neither is within 500 feet in the direction you are shooting.

It is illegal to take or hunt wildlife while in or on a motor vehicle (except by the holder of a Non Ambulatory Hunter Permit), with the aid of a vehicle's lights, on or from any public road, with any firearm equipped with a silencer, with any firearm which continues to fire as long as the trigger is held back (an automatic firearm) or with any semi-automatic firearm with a capacity to hold more than six rounds (some exception).

A person may not transport or possess a shotgun or rifle in or on a motor vehicle unless the firearm is unloaded in both chamber and magazine. A loaded firearm may be carried or possessed in a motorboat while legally hunting migratory game birds.

It is best to have written permission if you are hunting on another person’s property. You can get a “Landowner Permission Record” card by visiting the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at dec.ny.gov or from an ENCON officer. Know your target and the background you are shooting into and toward. Safety first!

All-terrain vehicles are not legally allowed to use designated snowmobile trails. You cannot legally operate ATVs on the state Route 104 snowmobile trails or any designed snowmobile trails.

So where can ATVs operate? On private land owned by the ATV operator, lands where written permission is obtained by the ATV operator from the land owner or public lands designated and signage posted for ATV use. If you do not have written permission or posted signage authorizing your privilege to operate an ATV on lands, you do not have permission to operate.

Do not assume you have a right to operate on lands you do not own. Please respect the lands of others, and enjoy your sport with safe operation and authorized permission where you operate your ATV.

Please continue to wash your hands, cough into your elbow, don’t touch your face, social distance staying 6 feet apart, stay home if you are sick and wear a mask when you cannot social distance.

In September 2020, 27 males and three females were committed to the jail facility. There were 52 transports, 3,338 inmate meals served, and $8,443.91 collected from six inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked 1,365 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and food service.

The Jail Facility boarded one inmate from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, and secured one parole violator and seven inmates that were ready for transfer to state prison.

Court security officers cleared 1,005 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing six weapons and eight other contraband items similar to Transportation Security Administration airport security — firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.

Deputies traveled 114,796 miles on patrol, investigating 88 motor vehicle collisions in which 16 people were injured and three died, 69 crash investigations, three missing persons, 15 animal complaints, 1,301 miscellaneous complaints, 350 minor crimes, nine major crimes, six fire investigations, and 558 other complaints. Deputies issued 330 traffic tickets, seven DWIs and made 114 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests, plus 23 mental health arrests.

The Civil Office processed 68 legal papers and 64 Family Court orders, received $124,820.62 and paid out $121,654.80 to creditors. This month, $10,834.33 was remitted to the County Treasurer’s Office for the general fund.

Wayne County law enforcement charged 13 people with DWI: one each by Macedon PD and Newark PD, seven by the Sheriff’s Office, and four by New York State Police. Please drink responsibly!

Sgt. Investigator Matt Hilkert and Sgt. Joe Roeland attended ERT training in Rush, and Sgt. Richard Morrison attended an accreditation assessor training in Steuben County.

Sgt. Investigator Zachary Aunkst and Deputy Stephen Brooks completed 10 years of service to the Sheriff’s Office. I salute Zachary and Stephen for their service.

Search Wayne County NY Sheriff to download the mobile app onto your smartphone or tablet.

If you see something, say something. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity. Social media is used to inform you of events and arrests that would be released to the media, but timelier to keep you informed. Social media sites are not used as an official communication tool. Concerns and inquiries should be directed to me by calling 315-946-5797, by emailing bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us or mailing Sheriff Barry Virts, 7376 state Route 31, Suite 1000, Lyons, NY, 14489. If you have a complaint that is an emergency or time sensitive, call 911 to have law enforcement respond immediately.

Visit us at our social media sites, Facebook page "Wayne County Sheriff's Office," Twitter accounts @SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff and waynecosheriff.org.

Please contact me at 315-946-5797 or at bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us with any questions or concerns you may have.