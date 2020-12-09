From the Sheriff: Drive slowly, safe this winter

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts

Slow down, allow extra travel time and display your headlights and taillights when driving in extreme weather conditions to comply with the law and for your safety.

Make sure your tires have good tread, air pressure is sufficient, place extra clothing in your vehicle and keep your gas tank at least halfway full. Warm your vehicle up, clean off all the snow and ice so you can see 360 degrees around your vehicle. Drive with your headlights and taillights on.

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and move as far as possible to the right portion of the roadway when a snow plow is approaching. Remember, it is impossible and economically infeasible for the state and town highway departments to have roadways free of snow and ice with our winter weather conditions. Please drive slowly and safely this winter.

If you shop at night, park in a well-lighted area. Do not leave packages or valuables in plain sight in your car; lock them in the trunk. When you use an ATM, protect your PIN by shielding the keypad from anyone that is standing near you and do not throw your receipt away at the ATM location. Notify the credit card-issuer and law enforcement immediately if your credit card is lost, stolen or misused.

Be aware of strangers approaching you for any reason. At this time of year, con artists may try various methods of distracting you with intentions to steal your money and/or packages. Donate to recognized charitable organizations, not just anyone soliciting money contributions.

A free holiday gift for your loved ones is the Yellow Dot program designed to help emergency first responders provide life-saving medical attention during the first “golden hour” after a crash or other emergency.

The Yellow Dot program contains a medical information card and a Yellow Dot. Participants complete the card, attach a recent photo, place the card in the glove compartment of their vehicle and place the Yellow Dot decal on the rear driver’s side window.

The Yellow Dot kit can also be used to alert those who respond to an emergency in your home. Simply place a Yellow Dot decal on or beside your front door, place a completed card for each occupant in a clear plastic freezer bag and place in a visible location in the freezer compartment of your refrigerator. Contact Betty Rose Chardeen at 315-946-5799 or bchardeen@co.wayne.ny.us. You can also have a kit mailed to you by visiting nysheriffs.org/yellowdot.

It is unlawful to operate a snowmobile at a speed greater than 55 mph; in any careless, reckless or negligent manner; while intoxicated, on railroad tracks, within 100 feet of a dwelling between midnight and 6 a.m. at a speed greater than the minimum speed required to maintain forward motion; and on private property without the consent of the owner. I encourage all snowmobilers to enjoy their winter sport in a safe manner and to respect the rights of home and landowners.

The snowmobile clubs in Wayne County are Lakeshore Riders (lakeshoreriders.org), Williamson Drift Riders (driftriders.com) and the Webster Ridge Runners (websterridgerunners.com/wp). Wayne County’s trail season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. The snowmobile clubs post conditions of whether the trails are rideable or not. Please snowmobile safely this winter season.

Please continue to wash your hands, cough into your elbow, don’t touch your face, social distance staying 6 feet apart, stay home if you are sick and wear a mask when you cannot social distance!

In October 2020, 31 males and five females were committed to the jail facility. There were 50 transports, 3,711 inmate meals served and $2,575.53 collected from three inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked 1,265 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and food service.

The Jail Facility boarded one inmate from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, and secured one parole violator and five inmates that were ready for transfer to state prison.

Court security officers cleared 1,210 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing nine weapons and 34 contraband items similar to Transportation Security Administration airport security — firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.

Deputies traveled 106,467 miles on patrol, investigating 124 motor vehicle collisions in which 20 people were injured, 85 crash investigations, four missing persons, 15 animal complaints, 1,257 miscellaneous complaints, 350 minor crimes, seven major crimes, 10 fire investigations and 764 other complaints. Deputies issued 446 traffic tickets,13 DWIs and made 199 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests, plus 23 mental health arrests.

The Civil Office processed 53 legal papers and 86 Family Court orders, received $116,596.38 and paid out $116,273.77 to creditors. This month, $10,155.75 was remitted to the County Treasurer’s Office for the general fund.

Wayne County law enforcement charged 26 people with DWI: one by the Macedon Police Department, one by Newark PD, 13 by the Sheriff’s Office and 11 by New York State Police. Please drink responsibly!

Court Security Supervisor Dawn Pisciotti assisted with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office court security accreditation in Livingston County. Sgts. Andrew Steel and Joseph Compton, and corrections officers Courtney Brownell and Lyndsi Wernert attended the jail computation training in Livingston County.

Court Security Officer Dan Carr completed 25 years of service, Deputy Thomas D’Amato completed five years of service, Correction Officer James Black completed 10 years of service, Court Security Officer Julie Smith completed five years of service and Correction Officer Joilynn Rising completed 15 years of service to the Sheriff’s Office. I salute Dan, Tom, James, Julie and Joilynn for their service.

