From the Historian: Macedon Historical Society says thank you

Linda Braun

It is with great gratitude that we wish to thank the Bullis Fund and the memory of Auerelia “Nettie” Bullis for a donation of $10,000. The Bullis Fund is managed by the Rochester Area Community Foundation. We were recently notified of this award and we wanted to formally thank them for it.

Nettie Bullis grew up in Macedon at her home on Canandaigua Road, next to what is now Bullis Park. Nettie was a very intelligent woman who invested well. She was the personal secretary to James Gleason, president of Gleason Works. Nettie left a remarkable legacy following her death. In addition to Bullis Park and the Bullis Library — located in the Macedon Public Library — her legacy includes the Wayne County Endowment, Bullis Fund and several scholarship funds. Check out the RACF (racf.org) for more information.

This donation will be used to make the Macedon Academy more accessible for people with disabilities. We are looking forward to adding a restroom and making our second-floor auditorium more accessible. With this money, we can begin the process of adding an additional fire escape.

Built in 1853, the Macedon Academy has a stage and auditorium on the second floor. This space holds a special place in our community’s history. First as an educational institution until the early 1900s, then as a gathering place for the Methodist church and, for the last 60 years, as a place to learn about history with the Macedon Historical Society.

It is our hope to reestablish it as a place where people can gather to listen to concerts, plays, lectures etc. The possibilities are endless. The Macedon bicentennial committee is looking forward to using the space to put on a play about the Bullis family and their rich history. Our bicentennial will be celebrated in 2023. With previous speakers like Frederick Douglass, it is our hope to continue to provide opportunities for the people of Macedon and our community to gather together and learn from one another.

It takes a community to maintain buildings and preserve the history of our area. If you are interested in becoming part of or supporting the Macedon Historical Society, please feel free to contact us at macedonhistoricalsociety@gmail.com, macedonhistoricalsociety.org or P.O. Box 303, Macedon, New York, 14502. We are a 501(c)(3) if you wish to make a tax-deductible donation. Thank you for your support!

Linda Braun is historian for the town of Macedon.