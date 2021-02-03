From the Sheriff: February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Sheriff Barry Virts

Every year, approximately 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner. It is also known that 3 in 4 parents have never talked to their children about domestic violence. In light of these alarming facts, every year during the month of February advocates join efforts to raise awareness about dating violence, highlight promising practices and encourage communities to get involved.

There are many resources available to provide information and support to victims, and assist service providers and communities to decrease the prevalence of dating violence among young people. Anyone can make this happen by raising awareness about the issue. Saying something about abuse when you see it and organizing your community to make a difference. Take action!

The Victim Resource Center is a private, nonprofit domestic/dating/family violence, sexual assault, stalking, bullying and child abuse services agency in Newark. It is the mission of the VRC to forge a communitywide commitment to end violence and provide assistance to victims in a sensitive, respectful and confidential manner, bringing community resources to the victim/survivor and the victim's family.

The VRC provides services for a domestic violence shelter for the counties of Wayne, Ontario, Seneca and Yates; school prevention education programs; trainings for law enforcement, DA offices, local magistrates, churches and first responders; girls groups and safe dates programs in area schools; empowerment/anger management groups; assistance with filing for all victim Family Court orders of protection and custody petitions; women's empowerment group; Bringing in the Bystander anti-bullying program; financial freedom empowerment group; and sexual assault, domestic/family violence and bullying programming, including counseling for children and teens.

You can contact the Victims Resource Center in Newark for help, assistance and advocacy at 315-331-1171 or their 24/7 bilingual (English/Spanish) confidential, toll-free hotline at 866-343-8808 or 800-456-1172.

Please continue to wash your hands, cough into your elbow, don’t touch your face, social distance staying 6 feet apart, stay home if you are sick and 3ear a mask when you cannot social distance.

Make sure your pets have a warm place with plenty of food and water during cold weather.

In December 2020, 27 males and four females were committed to the jail facility. There were 48 transports,5,126 inmate meals served and $2,690.67 collected from six inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked 1,348 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and food service.

The Jail Facility boarded two inmates from the Cayuga County and Seneca County sheriff’s offices, and secured nine parole violators and one inmate that were ready for transfer to state prison.

Court security officers cleared 673 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing five weapons.

Deputies traveled 108,582 miles on patrol, investigating 120 motor vehicle collisions in which 10 people were injured and one fatality, 98 crash investigations, one missing person, 18 animal complaints, 1,609 miscellaneous complaints, 287 minor crimes, three major crimes, six fire investigations and 670 other complaints. Deputies issued 357 traffic tickets, five DWIs and made 90 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests, plus 22 mental health arrests.

The Civil Office processed 38 legal papers and 69 Family Court orders, received $129,974.66 and paid out $130,447.13 to creditors. This month, $9,092.10 was remitted to the County Treasurer’s Office for the general fund.

Wayne County law enforcement charged 17 people with DWI: one by the Newark Police Department, five by the Sheriff’s Office and 11 by New York State Police. Please drink responsibly!

Sgt. Fred Crane completed 35 years of service, Deputy Rachel Connor completed 15 years of service and deputies Justin Lucia, Travis Dunn and Brian Wilbert completed 10 years of service. I salute Fred, Rachel, Justin, Travis and Brian for their service.

Search Wayne County NY Sheriff to download the mobile app onto your smartphone or tablet. It is available free of charge from the iTunes and Google Play (Android) app stores. The new app will help Wayne County citizens stay tuned to important information from the Sheriff’s Office. After downloading the app onto your smartphone, you can receive alerts, news and resources.

Barry Virts is Wayne County sheriff.