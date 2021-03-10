From the Sheriff: NYSSI holding honorary membership drive

Sheriff Barry Virts

The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute will begin its annual honorary membership drive by mail in Wayne County this month. The Sheriffs’ Institute provides centralized training programs and services for all sheriff’s offices, where those programs and services would be unavailable or impractical on a single county basis.

One of the best programs provided by the Sheriffs’ Institute is the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp for economically challenged children. The Sheriffs’ Camp is located on Keuka Lake in Yates County. The Sheriffs’ Institute pays the entire cost of the camp stay with your generous donation.

The Sheriffs’ Camp program combines summer recreation with activities designed to teach an understanding of, and respect for, our laws and the men and women who enforce them. The strong camper to counselor ratio allows for individual attention with an emphasis on the development of self-esteem.

Financial support for many of the Sheriffs’ Institute programs comes from honorary membership dues. Invitations for honorary membership are extended on a nonpartisan basis and the invitees are selected at random. Any persons interested in supporting the efforts of the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute by becoming an honorary member should contact me if they do not receive an invitation in the mail or visit the Sheriffs’ Institute website at sheriffsinstitute.org to download an application.

All donations made to the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute are tax-deductible. You should not expect any so-called “professional courtesies” for your honorary membership.

New York State Boating Course (March 20): The course is required for anyone who will be operating a personal watercraft (jet ski/wave runner-type vessels), and for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1993, to operate any vessel. The course is being offered at Palmyra-Macedon High School, 151 Hyde Parkway, Palmyra. To register, call 315-597-3409. Those attending must be at least 10 years old at the time of the class, and will need to bring a pen and a lunch.

Please continue to wash your hands, cough into your elbow, don’t touch your face, social distance staying 6 feet apart, stay home if you are sick and wear a mask when you cannot social distance.

In January 2021, 38 males and four females were committed to the jail facility. There were 53 transports, 5,605 inmate meals served and $35,383.59 collected from nine inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked 1,220 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and food service.

The Jail Facility boarded three inmates from the Cayuga County, Ontario County and Seneca County sheriff’s offices, and secured four parole violators and five inmates that were ready for transfer to state prison.

Court security officers cleared 1,147 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 14 weapons and six other contraband items similar to TSA airport security.

Deputies traveled 126,224 miles on patrol, investigating 120 motor vehicle collisions in which 20 people were injured, 98 crash investigations, two missing persons, 16 animal complaints, 1,731 miscellaneous complaints, 364 minor crimes, two major crimes, three fire investigations and 849 other complaints. Deputies issued 511 traffic tickets, seven DWIs and made 93 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests, plus 20 mental health arrests.

The Civil Office processed 42 legal papers and 104 Family Court orders, received $115,437.83 and paid out $111,435.47 to creditors. This month, $7,789.01 was remitted to the County Treasurer’s Office for the general fund.

Wayne County law enforcement charged 19 people with DWI: one by the Palmyra Police Department, seven by the Sheriff’s Office and 11 by New York State Police. Please drink responsibly!

Lt. James Miller completed 20 years of service, Sgt. Joshua Koeberle completed 10 years of service, Correction Officer John Fioco completed 10 years of service and deputies James Dunlap and Tim Vanderlinde completed five years of service to the Sheriff’s Office. I salute James, Joshua, John, James and Tim for their service!

Search Wayne County NY Sheriff to download the mobile app onto your smartphone or tablet. It is available free of charge from the iTunes and Google Play (Android) app stores. The new app will help Wayne County citizens stay tuned to important information from the Sheriff’s Office. After downloading the app onto your smartphone, you can receive alerts, news and resources.

If you see something, say something. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity. Social media is used to inform you of events and arrests that would be released to the media, but timelier to keep you informed. Social media sites are not used as an official communication tool. Concerns and inquiries should be directed to me by calling 315-946-5797, by emailing bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us or mailing Sheriff Barry Virts, 7376 state Route 31, Suite 1000, Lyons, NY, 14489. If you have a complaint that is an emergency or time sensitive, call 911 to have law enforcement respond immediately.

Visit us at our social media sites, Facebook page “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” Twitter accounts @SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff and waynecosheriff.org.

Please contact me at 315-946-5797 or at bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us with any questions or concerns you may have.