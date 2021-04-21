Essay: Newark PD undergoes community review

Police Chief Mark Thoms

In August 2020, Gov. Cuomo signed Executive Order 203, the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. This required Mayor Jonathan Taylor to create a community stakeholder committee to review the Newark Police Department, its operations and interactions within the community.

The review process, which began in October with listening sessions and a call for members, led to a 15-member committee comprised of people with diverse backgrounds.

Meetings began in December by reviewing the Newark Police Department mission statement, citizen complaints, internal affairs, use-of-force policies and available data. During March, based upon the informative discussions at these meetings, a plan was developed to build upon the existing community trust to further a positive community policing initiative, a responsive citizen complaint process and transparent policing though body-worn camera programs and monthly department data.

The Newark Police Department’s ability to assist everyone in the community begins with trust that must be earned based upon our everyday interactions and transparency. I look forward to any and all comments or suggestions regarding the Newark Police Department and its members. Please contact me at 315-331-3701, 315-226-8114 or mthoms@newarkpd.net.

On March 11, Kelley School Principal Jeff Hamelinck presented crossing guard Sharon Pickering with a Newark Central School District Pride Recognition shout-out. The shout-out read, “The crossing guard at the corner of Miller and Lillie St. She is an expert at keeping vehicles out of the bus-loading zone and allowing busses to get through without hassle. She is awesome.” Sharon has been a dedicated school crossing guard for 20 years. On behalf of the village of Newark and your students, thanks for your dedication to the students at the Kelley School.

In March 2021, NPD reported 829 calls for service, 24 motor vehicle crash investigations (22 property damage and two personal injury), 85 traffic stops, 54 traffic tickets issued (27 persons), 118 incident reports completed and 30 arrests (12 males and six females, three felony charges and 24 misdemeanor charges, and three violation charges). There were zero use-of-force incidents.