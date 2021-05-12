Essay: MHS says ‘thank you’ to Cub Scouts, Gananda students

Linda Braun

It takes a community to maintain buildings and preserve the history of our area. On April 10, 2021, a group of local residents gathered to prepare our grounds and building for our new season. We especially want to thank Macedon’s Cub Scout Pack 166 and members of Gananda High School for helping us.

The Macedon Historical Society maintains two buildings in Macedon Center. The Academy and former Grange building have been gathering places in our community since the 1800s.

Members of MHS and these volunteers worked hard to rake leaves, pick up sticks and clean up the yards. Inside we washed windows, dusted, swept and organized our rooms for the season. MHS has an ambitious schedule for this year with exhibits, “Community Chats” and open houses. We invite all members of our community to check us out.

We will continue our “Performance on the Porch” prior to our open houses. In addition, we have begun a series called “Community Chats.” Mark your calendars for upcoming events; all will be at the Macedon Academy, 1185 Macedon Center Road, unless noted.

Performance by Heartstrings: 1 to 3 p.m. May 23, followed by an open house from 2 to 4 p.m.

“Community Chat” with the Chapman Family: 6 p.m. June 6 at the old Universalist Church, 7 Center St. Joe Mazza has opened his home for the event.

Flag Day: 1 p.m. June 13. Presented by Sons of the American Legion and Towpath Volunteers. Post 494, 7 W. Main St., is accepting old flags for “retirement.”

Crossmolina with Laurie Leenhouts: 1 p.m. June 27, followed by an open house from 2 to 4 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming part of or supporting MHS, please feel free to contact us at macedonhistoricalsociety@gmail.com, macedonhistoricalsociety.org or P.O. Box 303, Macedon, New York, 14502. We are a 501(c)(3) if you wish to make a tax-deductible donation. Thank you for your support!

Linda Braun is secretary for the Macedon Historical Society.