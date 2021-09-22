Essay: CCE Wayne looking for board members

Beth Claypoole

Are you interested in keeping 4-H a top priority for children in Wayne County? Do you benefit from the Master Gardeners programs? Want to keep up with the latest in technology and production of the many agricultural commodities produced in Wayne County, like peaches, apples, vegetables, berries and others? Then apply for an open seat on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County board of directors!

Your input can be of help with all of these programs and more. Four open seats will be available this November.

CCE Wayne serves all of the citizens of Wayne County through five issue areas surrounding agriculture, youth and family development (including 4-H), sustainability of the environment (including Master Gardeners), nutrition and food safety, and healthy communities. There are four agriculture specialist teams for which CCE Wayne gains access to education and research for our farms: the Northwest New York Dairy, Livestock & Field Crops Team; Cornell Vegetable Team; Lake Ontario Fruit Team; and Finger Lakes Grape Team. More information about our Plan of Work can be found at ccewayne.org.

The board of directors is the governing board of CCE, and works in partnership with county, state, national government and Cornell University. These volunteers prioritize needs, help to evaluate programs and secure funding for the organization’s operation and programming. It is through the participants on the board and committees that the entire focus of CCE Wayne is determined. This is a three-year commitment with a potential for an election to an additional three years.

Board volunteers must be a resident of Wayne County and at least 18 years of age. Other requirements are listed in the Constitution that can be found at the website under “About Us,” then “Board and Governance.” Meetings are held once a month at a mutually agreeable date and time. Board members are expected to attend board meetings and put some time into preparation and participate in ad hoc committees as needed. Elections for board members will take place at the annual meeting on Friday, Nov. 5.

Cornell Cooperative Extension provides equal employment and program opportunities. Individuals who bring a diverse perspective and are supportive of diversity and equality are strongly encouraged to apply.

For details, application and further information can be found on our website, by calling 315-331-8415 or by emailing sallyb1773@comcast.net or eac9@cornell.edu. Nominations and applications are due by Monday, Sept. 27.

Beth Claypoole is executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County.