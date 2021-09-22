From the Sheriff: Back-to-school safety reminders

Sheriff Barry Virts

Back to School Safety Tips for Drivers: The area 10 feet around a school bus is where children are in the most danger of being hit. Stop your car far enough from the bus to allow children the necessary space to safely enter and exit the bus.

Children walking to or from their bus are usually very comfortable with their surroundings. This makes them more likely to take risks, ignore hazards or fail to look both ways when crossing the street. Children are unpredictable. Leave for your destination a little earlier to avoid being rushed with the increased traffic and several stops of school buses. Concentrate on your driving when driving and be alert.

Stopping for School Buses: It is illegal and very dangerous to pass a stopped school bus when the large red lights located on top of the bus are flashing. Flashing lights mean the bus is picking up or discharging students. You must always stop for flashing red lights, even on divided and multilane highways and on school grounds. Also, you must stop whether you are approaching the school bus from the front or overtaking it from the rear. The first-time fine for illegally passing a school bus is $250 to $400, five points on your license and/or possibly 30 days in jail. Please drive with caution!

Sheriff’s Week is Sept. 19-25: Kenneth Miller, chairman of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, and Phil Eygnor, chairman of the Wayne County Public Safety Committee, proclaim Sept. 19-25 as Sheriff’s Week in Wayne County, recognizing the Office of Sheriff as a constitutionally empowered entity directly responsible to the people and accountable to the public it serves.

Statistical Information: In July 2021, 37 males and six females were committed to the Jail Facility. There were 51 transports, 5,306 inmate meals served and $12,500.25 collected from eight inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked 1,136 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and food service.

The Jail Facility boarded three inmates from the Cayuga County and Ontario County Sheriff’s Offices, and secured 16 parole violators and three inmates that were ready for transfer to state prison.

Court security officers cleared 1,338 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 17 weapons and 20 other contraband items similar to TSA airport security (firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.).

Deputies traveled 107,562 miles on patrol, investigating 88 motor vehicle collisions in which 29 people were injured and one fatality, 83 crash investigations, three missing persons, 30 animal complaints, 1,295 miscellaneous complaints, 357 minor crimes, 10 major crimes, nine fire investigations and 584 other complaints. Deputies issued 236 traffic tickets, six DWIs and made 111 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests, plus 24 mental health arrests.

The Civil Office processed 67 legal papers and 65 Family Court orders, handled three evictions, received $120,412.78 and paid out $119,790.57 to creditors. This month, $11,951.44 was remitted to the County Treasurer’s Office for the general fund.

STOP-DWI Report: Wayne County law enforcement charged 13 people with DWI in July: one by the Newark Police Department, six by the Sheriff’s Office and six by New York State Police. Please drink responsibly!

Schools and Training: Deputies Kevin Vaughn, Christina Denniston and Tim Newcombe attended the Child Passenger Seat Certification in Cheektowaga. Sgt. Investigator Zachary Aunkst attended the Active Shooter Threat Instructor Training Program in Artesia, New Mexico. Chief Deputy Rob Milby; Lts. Matt Ryndock, Tammy Ryndock and Matt Hilkert; Sgt. Investigator Zachary Aunkst; Sgts. Joe Roeland and Chris VerStraete; and deputies Robert Harkins and Nicholas Yates attended the New York Tactical Officers Association SWAT Tactical Training in Verona. Sgt. Larry Lindner, Deputy Heather Laws and deputies/school resource officers Rachel Connor, Christina Denniston, Kyle DiNardo, Travis Dunn, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Lacey Hendershot, Justin Klinkman, Robert Mansell, Brian Steinruck, Brian Wilbert and Kevin Vaughn attended the State of New York Police Juvenile Officers Association Annual Conference in Lake George. Sgt. Joseph Hendler instructed at the Seneca County Correction’s Academy in Seneca County.

Service Recognitions: Jail Facility physician Peter Crane completed 10 years of service. I salute Peter for his service!

Search Wayne County NY Sheriff to download the mobile app onto your smartphone or tablet. It is available free of charge from the iTunes and Google Play (Android) app stores. The new app will help Wayne County citizens stay tuned to important information from the Sheriff’s Office. After downloading the app onto your smartphone, you can receive alerts, news and resources.

If you see something, say something. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity. Social media is used to inform you of events and arrests that would be released to the media, but timelier to keep you informed. Social media sites are not used as an official communication tool. Concerns and inquiries should be directed to me by calling 315-946-5797, by emailing bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us or mailing Sheriff Barry Virts, 7376 state Route 31, Suite 1000, Lyons, NY, 14489. If you have a complaint that is an emergency or time sensitive, call 911 to have law enforcement respond immediately.

Visit us at our social media sites, Facebook page “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” Twitter accounts @SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff and waynecosheriff.org.

Please contact me at 315-946-5797 or at bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us with any questions or concerns you may have.