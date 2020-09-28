High schools: Honeoye golf secures first win of season

The Daily Messenger

The Honeoye golfers made sure they got the most out of an ideal Saturday for golfing and came home with their first win of the 2020 season.

The Bulldogs defeated Romulus, 297-320, on their home course at Old Hickory in Livonia.

Noah Covell was the medalist for Honeoye (1-1, 1-1) with a 49 and Richard Odenbach shot a 55 while Billy Covey shot a 62.

Tim Seymour led Romulus (0-2, 0-2) with a 55 and Ben Jessop shot a 60.

Bloomfield 266, Mynderse 285

Gabe Ward led Bloomfield with a 46 while Joseph Walsh and Kyle Dredger each shot a 54. Eric Sandle added a 55 for the Bombers(2-0, 2-0).

Owen Burnett shot a 48 for Mynderse (1-1, 1-1).

Palmyra-Macedon 246, Newark 295

Brett Rooks was the medalist for Pal-Mac (1-1, 1-1) with a 44 at Winged Pheasant.

Christian Morrison added a 49 for the Red Raiders and Henry Carlett and Tyler Santelli each shot a 50.

Alex Reiss led Newark (0-2, 0-2) with a 50.

Penn Yan 244, Wayne 261

Clayton Koivuniemi led the Mustangs (2-0, 2-0) with a 41 and Kevin Smith had a birdie at No. 7 in his 48 at Lakeside CC.

Raina Hoffman led Wayne (1-1, 1-1) with a 45.