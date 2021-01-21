North Rose-Wolcott CSD appoints athletic director

The North Rose-Wolcott Central School District is carrying on its tradition of Cougar Athletics under the leadership of its new director of health, physical education and athletics.

Marc Blankenberg has 25 years of experience in high school athletics administration at local districts, including Gananda, Wayne Central and Red Creek. He also served in league leadership roles within Section V Athletics.

Blankenberg said he is excited to build on the Cougars’ athletic traditions while leading NRW’s athletics program through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. He views athletics as a vital experience not only for students, but for the communities that come together around high school athletic events.

Blankenberg’s priority is ensuring students have as many quality athletic opportunities as possible given the current circumstances.

“The things we are doing, we’re trying to do safely,” he said. “We hope for a return to normal interscholastic activities as soon as possible.”

Blankenberg’s other goals include making NRW a leader in its league and providing a quality experience to all stakeholders in the athletics program, including students, parents, coaches and the community.

“The benefits that students can get from athletics are huge,” he said. “Anyone who wants that opportunity, I want to provide that opportunity to them.”