Twin basketball players reach 1,000-point milestone

The North Rose-Wolcott High School boys and girls varsity basketball teams each had 1,000-point scorers this season.

Quintin Norris reached the milestone Feb. 8 in the opening game at Lyons. His twin sister, Eva, scored her 1,000th point in the March 2 game against Clyde-Savannah. The twins join their brother Tyler, who achieved the milestone in 2017, in the NR-W record books.

“I am incredibly proud of my siblings for this accomplishment,” Tyler said. “They are both really good players. Also, having three 1,000-point scorers in one family sure does make backyard basketball a lot more fun.”

The achievements came during a season with additional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delayed start of basketball and other high-risk winter sports left Quintin and Eva wondering if they’d be able to hit 1,000 points before closing out their high school careers.

“We’re thankful that we got to play,” Quintin said.

The pandemic-related athletics changes also allowed Eva and Quintin — who usually play volleyball in the fall season — to play soccer, as volleyball was moved to the Fall II season.

Both Quintin and Eva’s 1,000-point games occurred away from the NR-W gym. Although spectators were not allowed at his game, Quintin said his team and the Lyons players made the experience memorable.

“It was nice,” he said. “The opposing team congratulated me, too. It was a good moment.”

“It has truly been a unique opportunity to coach two brothers who have achieved the same milestone,” said Brian Hoyt, boys varsity basketball coach. “Quintin just loves playing basketball and he is a relentless player. Quintin has been great to coach and I am very proud of his basketball accomplishments.”

Their family was able to attend Eva’s game for her 1,000th point. She said the day was made even more special because the team “ended up bringing home the win and going to the league championship game.”

“I have been truly honored to coach Eva, and see her growth and development in basketball,” said Gary Lockwood, girls varsity basketball coach. “She has put in a lot of work and I am so proud of her for reaching the 1,000-point landmark.”

Quintin and Eva hope to continue their basketball careers in college. Quintin plans to attend Nazareth College or Utica College, and Eva is considering a few colleges and plans to major in agribusiness.

“We are thankful for the community around us for being supportive, and our coaches for being hardworking, supportive and positive,” Quintin said.

“I’m thankful for my team, too,” Eva said. “It was a fun year and we’re all good friends.”

Their mother, Cindy, said she is “proud of Quintin and Eva for joining their brother Tyler in the 1,000-point club.”

“This achievement is exciting,” she continued. “I am very thankful for their participation in sports. It has added to their academic experience by providing valuable life lessons in the areas of leadership, teamwork and perseverance.”

Their father, Bob, added that “in a year that has been difficult for all seniors due to COVID, it is great to see a couple of positive accomplishments.”