Lady Cougars soccer closes out winning season

The North Rose-Wolcott Lady Cougars modified soccer team finished its season this fall with a 7-0-1 record, including six shutouts.

Team members scored 29 total goals and eight assists. Opponents scored two goals on the team during the entire season.

“The thing about this young team is every player contributed and put in 110% into their practice, games and positive attitude,” coach Amy Bromley said. “This is a great group of ladies to work with. I’m excited to see what the future holds for them. Congratulations and best of luck with the upcoming seasons!”

This year’s team included Kadance Bebee, Vivian Bishop, Avery Boogaard, Keira Costello, Sydney Cuykendall, Cora Haffner, McKenzie Harper, Joelle Kelly, Kasey Liseno, Lilian Mastrangelo, AJ McIntyre, Kadience Powell, Brooklyn Putman, Mikenzie Shear, Jolee Stubbe, Kaylee Stubbe, Gwen Tompkins, Maggie Wanek and Zoey Yates.